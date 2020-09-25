Nairobi hikers embark on three-day hiking challenge from Ngong to Naivasha

Lets Drift hikers take a selfie at Nachu after setting off for a three-day hiking expedition. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lets Drift, a hikers group from Nairobi, has embarked on a three-day hiking challenge that will see them hiking from Ngong to Naivasha.

The hikers – comprising five men and three ladies – left Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon for Ololosokwan in Ngong where they camped for the night at Savannah Resort Campsite.

Thursday was day one of the challenge and the hikers set off at 4am for a 20km hike to Nachu, where they stopped for breakfast.

They then proceeded to Gicheru where they had lunch and hiked to Namucha with a 30 minute break in between before they wrapped up the day’s hike at Osotua campsite where they spent the night.

The hikers’ goal was to complete the nearly 44km on day one thus making the other days easier to accomplish.

THREE-DAY CHALLENGE

On Friday, the hikers were up by 7am for breakfast before stretching and packing up for the day’s hike from Osotua to Maimahiu where they had lunch, then hiked to a campsite in Kijabe. The hikers covered 25km on day two.

The challenge will conclude on Saturday, when the hikers will set off for Longonot 5am.

At Longonot they will break for lunch before proceeding to Hippo campsite in Naivasha where they will be met by fellow club members.

The hikers said the challenge is meant to push them to their limits and scout new routes for future expeditions.