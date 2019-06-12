Nairobi Gallery lines up amazing events to mark Day of the African Child – VIDEO

Nairobi Galley has lined up some amazing events that will take place next weekend to mark the Day of the African Child which will be commemorated on Sunday June 16, 2019.

The Day of the African Child is meant to honour those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976 which took place on that day.

The theme for this year is “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s Rights First.”

In Nairobi, the Murumbi African Heritage Collections will mark the day by having two events – one at Nairobi Gallery on Saturday and the other one on Sunday at the Peace Memorial Park.

PRICELESS RELICS

The two events will bring together the older and the younger generations.

At the gallery, which is at the intersection of Kenyatta Avenue and Uhuru Highway, guests will be taken round the tiny building that holds some priceless historical relics.

The Nairobi Gallery fine detailed decorations and its octagonal centre dome, with oval windows, takes you down the memory lane of the life of Kenya’s second Vice president Joseph Zuzarte Murumbi and his artifacts.

The younger generation who will be below 15 years will learn the art of basketry, bead-work, crocheting, painting and storytelling from the older generation who will be from 70 years and above.

LIFE EXPERIENCES

The activities are aimed at ensuring that children develop their skills and talents.

“Today’s curriculum is child cantered, the activities that will take place during the day will help develop the indigenous skills of these children which is not common among young people,” said Rhoda Lange, Curator at the Nairobi Gallery.

On Sunday June 16, 2019 the event will move to the Peace Memorial Park where there will be live performances and discussions with children sharing their life experiences in terms of inequality.

At the Gallery normal charges will apply:

Kenyans: Adults (Sh150) Children (Sh100)

Residents: Adults (Sh600) Children (Sh400)

Non-residents: Adults (Sh1,000) Children (Sh500)