Mzee Moi maintains his sharp dressing even in death

For the 24 years he was the president of the Republic of Kenya, the late Daniel arap Moi had a reputation of being a sharp dresser. Those close to him have revealed the late president’s refined taste of fashion.

According to former State House Comptroller Franklin Bett, Mzee Moi knew that image is everything and endeavored to maintain that sharp look.

Moi’s favourite piece of dressing were solid colour suits and a fresh flower bud on the lapel of his coat.

Now in death, the people around Mzee Moi have ensured that Kenya’s second and longest serving president maintains his sharp dressing as he lies in state at Parliament buildings for Kenyans to pay their last respects.

On Saturday, which was the first day of the public viewing of his body, Moi was dressed in a grey suit, white shirt, a multi-coloured tie and brown shoes.

On Sunday, as more Kenyans trooped to view his remains, Moi was dressed in a black suit, white shirt, red tie and black shoes.

The last day of public viewing is on Monday, ahead of his memorial service at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday and subsequent burial at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.