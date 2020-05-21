Mzee Jackson Kibor’s sons say they are ready for DNA test

The six sons of wealthy Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor have said they are ready to undergo paternity tests to ascertain that indeed he is their father.

The sons, however, say the DNA tests must be conducted at a government hospital where the results cannot be manipulated.

PATERNITY TEST

This comes days after Mzee Kibor vowed to have DNA tests conducted on his six sons before they can inherit his property.

The sons – Elkana Kipleting, Evans Kipkosgei, Ezekiel Kipng’etich, Eric Kipchumba and Raymond Kibitok – have also said they will challenge a court ruling that granted Mzee Kibor full ownership of a 1,250 acre land in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County.

The sons also want the body of their late brother Edwin Kipkoech exhumed and the remains subjected to the paternity test.

Mr Kibor, on the other hand, has accused his sons of attempting to sell sections of the said land as they had done to some of his other properties in Nairobi and Mombasa.

DIVORCED

According to Mzee Kibor, he did not marry the children’s mother hence he is doubtful about their paternity.

The mother of the six Naomi Jeptoo, who Kibor divorced two years ago, said she was shocked Mzee Kibor was questioning the paternity of their sons.

Jeptoo, who was Kibor’s third wife, said she was married to Mzee Kibor on January 1975 and she gave birth to their first son in October of the same year.

While advocating for the DNA test, Jeptoo said she has never cheated on her husband and that the paternity test could change the children’s destiny as they will get the share of their inheritance.