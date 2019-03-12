Join our WhatsApp Channel
#MyAlwaysExperience: Women share nasty experience with ‘substandard’ Always sanitary pads in Kenya

By Hilary Kimuyu March 12th, 2019 2 min read

Are they safe or are they not? That is the question on the minds of many women who use Always pads in the country.

Since February, Kenyan women have been complaining about the quality of the pads that Proctor and Gamble (P&G), the manufacturers of Always pads, distributes in Kenya.

Hundreds of women thronged social media to complain and gave several examples on why they think that the pads they use in Kenya are not of the same quality as those developed in Western countries.

Proctor and Gamble (P&G) were forced to respond through a newly created Twitter page and defended their pads in Kenya saying their quality is similar to those in other parts of the world.

“The Always Ultra pads we have in Kenya are similar to the Always pads in other parts of the world including Germany, UK, US, South Africa. All our pads including the ones in Kenya are designed and developed in Europe and the US,” they tweeted.

The manufacturer added, “The needs of our women and girls in Kenya are our number 1 priority, and we recognize that our consumers have evolving needs which is why we introduced our new product Always Soft which has a softer and more comfortable feel on skin.”

They also gave a link on their twitter page were consumers can go and compare the products.

“All our products go through very rigorous regulatory tests and are also tested with real women to ensure that they are safe for use.”

But Kenyan women online would hear none of it, accusing the Always manufacturers of ignoring their concerns on one too many occasion.

The women took to the hashtag #MyAlwaysExperience to air their grievances and here are some of them:

 

