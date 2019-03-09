My son sent me a message before he took his life, reveals Beatrice Kones

Family and friends react after viewing the body of Collins Kipyegon, son of Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones, at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital on March 1, 2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Family and friends react after viewing the body of Collins Kipyegon, son of Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones, at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital on March 1, 2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE





Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones on Saturday revealed that her son Collins Kipyegon Kalya took his life after sending her a message while she was away in South Africa attending the PANAFRICAN parliament.

Mr Kipyegon, the third born of former Minister Kipkalya Kones and Beatrice, died last week in Nakuru town.

“He sent me a message stating he was taking his life and I should take care of his children. The action was unwarranted as he did not lack anything,” said Mrs Kones.

She said, “Kipyegon was my son, my driver and partner in farming enterprise… He was the only apolitical member of the family.”

She said it was unfortunate the current crop of youth cannot cope with life, which has resulted in rising cases of suicide.

COUNSELLORS

“Counselling centres should be set up in every ward in the country to assist youth and the professional counsellors should visit schools,” said Mrs Jones.

She spoke during the burial of Kipyegon. Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto and a host of leaders have condoled with the family.

In a message conveyed to the family through Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, the DP described the late Kipyegon as “hard working independent minded youth”.

“I learnt with great sadness the passing on of Kipyegon and I know how unexpected death of a loved one adds to the grief” said Dr Ruto.

He said: “The deceased wanted to make a difference for himself, his family and community through farming and was a role model to youths engaged in agricultural sector.”

The body of the deceased was buried at Kaporuso village in Bomet East sub county on Saturday..

Kipyegon leaves behind a widow Miriam Chelangat and three sons.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, former Governor Isaac Ruto, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and several MPs attended the burial.