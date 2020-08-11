Murkomen: My wife used to send me fare while we were still dating

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen with his wife Grace enjoying quality time together during the senator's 41st birthday party. FILE PHOTO

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed the fine details of his dating days and how his would-be wife Grace used to send him transport so that they meet for a date.

Murkomen spoke during an interview with media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I married my classmate at the University of Nairobi. We met in 2000 and got married about nine years later. She is my best friend. She got a proper job before me and stood with me on the financial front. She sent me fare and even bought the first car we used. I appreciate her for all the support,” Murkomen said.

The youthful politician also recounted the embarrassing scenes that proceeded his removal as the Majority Leader in the Senate.

Murkomen, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was dramatically removed from his position in May and replaced by Samuel Poghisio.

EMBARRASSED

“My personal belongings were removed from the office in my absence. My staff was fired pronto. Thankfully, my official car was undergoing repairs and a new one was arriving that Friday. I had been using my personal car for six months. I think it could have been embarrassing if they come to take it. But I did not have a chase car. I refused several bodyguards,” he said.

In retrospect, Murkomen says the President Uhuru Kenyatta could have handled the issue in a more diplomatic manner.

“The President should have called me,” said Murkomen, who believes he was ‘punished’ politically for supporting the Deputy President.