Murderous wife scalds husband with hot water in domestic row – VIDEO

A man is nursing serious injuries after his wife scalded him with hot water on the private parts, thighs and the back.

The man, Anthony Musyoka, 36, and his wife, Mawia Mwangangi, have had longstanding domestic issues, according to their neighbours in Matharau slums, Thika.

Neighbours who spoke to NTV narrated how the two have had endless squabbles in their marriage which culminated in Tuesday morning’s tragedy.

One of the neighbours recounted how they were woken up by screams by the husband and when they rushed to the couple’s house they found the man writhing in pain.

SERIOUSLY INJURED

“I found him screaming in great pain with his body steaming. When I tried to take his shirt off, I saw how badly scalded he was,” narrated Josephine Kanini.

She added that the mother of four had been accusing her husband of having extra-marital affairs and neglecting his responsibilities.

She is even reported to have once threatened to pluck his husband like a chicken.

Another neighbour described how she saw the woman boiling the water outside their house not knowing that it was for scalding her husband.

Neighbours later apprehended the woman and handed her over to the police.

The seriously injured man was taken to Thika Level Five Hospital and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is admitted.

Police are investigating the incident.