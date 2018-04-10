PHOTO | FILE

Has your child, nephew, niece or cousin ever said something in public that made you wish to disappear?

Well, mums are used to such embarrassing moments with their little ones and on Monday a post full of embarrassing narrations was started on Chit Chat for Nairobi Mums Facebook group.

Mums wrote how their sanitary pads (christened mum’s pampers) and underwears have often been paraded to embarrass them.

One mum wrote; “We had a get-together at shags, my cuzo forgot her panties, she came to ask me if I had any new panties to help her and I said no, all relatives were at the sitting, my daughter brought my panties put them on the table and started counting saying I lied to my cuzo I don’t have panties😔😔😔 thank God they were clean.”

Another narrated; “There is this advertisement ya condoms, so she told me nimnunulie hio ya chocolate akule n maziwa na I agreed… Kwenda supermarket akaiona ali shout mum ndio hii kitu yenye uliniambia utaninunulia… Si watu walituangalia.”

“Juzi we went to Eka, so there were this very hot jungus wacha tu so as i was eating sioni mtoto wacha nishtuke kuanza kumtafuta I find her at their table amebebwa very busy eating and sipping juice as they joke with her nilishtuka, wacha I try to pick her alinikataa ungesema she doesn’t know me, I had to lie to them that we are leaving anyway she got good taste 😂😂.”

“Wakati tunachagua mtumba za pants na socks, kaschana kanabreak silence, ‘mum hi panty ni kubwa Kama yako niliona Jana kwa bedroom’ waaah.”

“Kwa supermarket alafu anaambia babake akishout ati daddy ona pampers za mum(pads) watu walicheka I felt embarrassed.”

“I had a male visitor kwangu watoi wakamwambia hawataki uncle😁😁😂I’m still single juu ya hiyo.”

“Kuleta boxer ya daddy kwa sitting room na imeraruka na kulikuwa na wazeee wa kanisa 😂😂😂😂.”

“Kuniambia…mum unanipeleka shule na sijaoga hahahaa was so embarrassed.”

“We had a home gathering then ikafika time ya kuomba ndo kila mtu aende zake…maombi ikanza then immediately after kusema Amen my son was like ‘babu,huyu auntie na Joan walikua wananichezesha tukiomba’ watu walicheka juu ni mtoto but I felt embarrassed juu kuonekana sijafunza mtoto adabu ya watu wakiomba.”