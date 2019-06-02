Mum filmed in dramatic childbirth inside car as hubby speeds to hospital – VIDEO





A video of a Nevada mum delivering a baby inside her family car while on the way to the hospital has gone viral online.

Rudia Naper, 30, a mother of four, was filmed by her eldest son Jayden, 10, having strong contractions in the car minutes before she delivered.

Her husband Michael Addison, 31, who was driving multi-tasked as her birth assistant calming her during contractions.

Their three children, who were seated in the back seat, were all in panic, save for Jayden who managed to film a five minute dramatic delivery.

The daughters were crying and at some point wailed as their mother had her final contraction after which their sister was delivered in the car.

VERY FRIGHTENING

Addison, who was driving with one hand, is seen trying to receive the baby girl and after a while he asked Rudia to lift the baby girl up and place her on her chest.

Their three children calmed down after seeing their newborn sister and the family pulled over at the Henderson Hospital’s emergency unit.

“Honestly, the only thing going through my mind was, ‘It is time to man up!’ It was clearly very frightening,” the father of four told People.com.

Rudia told Today that she was two weeks away from her due date when she started having what she thought were just regular Braxton Hicks contractions (false labour) adding that when she realised on the way that it was real labour she had to calm down.

“I was only concerned with the baby coming out safely. At the time I didn’t know what to do but I guess my body did,” said the new mom.

The video, which was first shared by Addison on May 25, has since been shared over 145,000 times.