Mukhisa Kituyi mourns his late son five years on

Veteran Kenyan politician Dr Mukhisa Kituyi has penned a tribute to his late son Ivar Makari who passed on in 2015.

The son of the former Cabinet Minister died in his house at Roselyn Gardens in Nairobi after a night out with friends.

The late Makari was the eldest son of Dr Kituyi.

On the fateful day, Makari, who was diabetic, was dropped home at 11 pm by his friends where he suddenly died on a Saturday night.

Dr Kituyi is, however, grateful to God for the gift of two grandsons his late son left behind.

“Five years ago today you slipped out of our grasp dear Ivar Makari. As we learn to live with the pain and loss, I’m ever grateful to God that you left me these beautiful grandsons; Brendan Walyaula and Mikal Mukhisa,” Kituyi tweeted.

Makari was a graduate of the Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia where he studied Film and TV Production.

After university, he moved to Norway where he worked as an editor/cameraman with the national broadcaster, NRK, before returning to Kenya.