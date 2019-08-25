Msando’s widow pens glowing tribute to her late hubby two years after his murder

Eva Buyu Msando, the widow of deceased Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)’s ICT guru Chris Msando, has yet again penned a befitting tribute to her late hubby who was murdered two years ago.

The tribute was penned a few weeks back on Msando’s second anniversary and has been serialized by the East African Review.

NO PEACE

In her tribute, Mrs Msando tells her late husband that she is yet to find answers on why he was killed.

She however thanks commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati for standing by the family.

“Since you have been gone, the organization you worked for (IEBC) has been in so much confusion. Your Chairman (Chebukati) checks on the children and myself from time to time but has no answer to why you were killed. The country has seen no peace since they killed you,” Mrs Msando wrote.

Msando’s children Allan, Alvin, Alama and Alsion also shared their tribute.

MURDERED

“Mummy managed to get the car back from the police and she fixed it. She is doing a good job of maintaining the car. She is doing a terrific job taking care of us,” writes Allan.

Msando was murdered in cold blood a week to the fiercely contested 2017 general elections.

His body was found in a thicket on the outskirts of Nairobi, alongside that of his female companion, Carol Ngumbu.

The state is yet to successful apprehend and prosecute the killers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since appointed Mrs Msando as a member of the Export Processing Zones Authority for a period of three years.