Mr P: It’s been three weeks of hell after my whole family contracted Covid-19

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known by the stage name Mr P, has revealed that he alongside his wife Lola and their daughter Aliona all tested positive to Covid-19 three weeks ago.

The musician confirmed this in a series of videos posted on his social media platforms on Saturday.

WEEKS OF HELL

He further said that two of his domestic staff also contracted the virus earlier this month.

“For the past three weeks, I have been ill, and most people didn’t even know what was wrong with me. I kept it to myself. It has been three weeks of hell for me and my family. I had Covid-19 for about three weeks, and it happened to me. I was sick, and I tested positive,” he said.

He went on to say that when his daughter tested positive, his wife, Lola, stayed with her in isolation.

“After a week, my daughter caught the virus as well. It was sad that when she caught it, the doctor insisted that she has to be self-isolated in her own room,” he said.

SELF-ISOLATION

“I was sick and I was being self-isolated in my guest room. I couldn’t even see my sick daughter and I was feeling so bad. I felt so bad because I felt that I am the one who actually brought the virus to the house. It was so bad that I had to be calling her on video, checking on her.

“The next day, my wife did something very courageous. She picked our daughter from her room, held her and took her to the master bedroom and she called me and she started crying. I asked her what happened and she said ‘I cannot live with this girl alone. I would rather be infected and be with her.’”

The artiste said days later, his daughter was pronounced negative.

“When she was pronounced negative, we knew it wasn’t going to end there. The next day, Lola became positive. It has been hell but we had a bad experience. I am happy to announce that my wife, myself, our daughter and two of our domestic staff, are all negative now,” he said.

Okoye urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.