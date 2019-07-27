MP roots for research after graduating with Masters from KU

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut has called on universities to put more emphasis on research for the country’s growth.

Mr Chepkut, who was among students who graduated with a Masters of Arts in sociology, specialisation, conflicts resolution and management at Kenyatta University on Friday, said it is only through channelling of more resources to research that the country could develop.

He said graduates should put what they studied into reality.

“Just as the Great Nelson Mandela said, education is the strongest weapon that can be used to change the whole world. It is the social equaliser between the rich and the poor. It is the route to success,” Mr Chepkut said after the graduation presided over by principal secretary Colleta Suda.

Although he came from a humble background and studied in underdeveloped schools in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Mr Chepkut said he was working hard to ensure his children got the best.