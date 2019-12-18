Motorists warned against drunk driving during festive season

The Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has warned Kenyans against drunk driving to avoid mishaps on the road during the festive season.

The association has also challenged drivers to try and remain sober on the roads and drive safe as the festive season approaches.

“A driver’s judgment and ability to react are both impaired when driving after excessive consumption of alcohol. Consumers are strongly advised to consider the use of taxis or designated drivers whenever they indulge,” ABAK Chairman Mr Gordon Mutugi said Wednesday in a statement.

At the same time, the association has called on alcohol retailers to stick to the Recommended Retail Prices (RRP) to avoid overpricing revelers out of legal, safe and hygienic liquor.

OVERPRICED ALCOHOL

It has warned unscrupulous retailers planning to take advantage of the festivities to make extra cash by overpricing customers that selling alcohol beyond the RRP is counterproductive because it drives consumers to cheaper, harmful alternatives which Is unsustainable for their businesses.

“This exaggerated pricing does not only make it difficult for our consumers to enjoy their favourite tipple, some find it difficult to access and result to cheap and often illicit brands or commute to look for fairer prices elsewhere,” said Mr Mutugi.

A study commissioned by ABAK last year showed that increasing the price of legitimate alcohol has been shown to push drinkers to illicit and also encouraging contraband alcohol from other countries that have lower tax regimes.