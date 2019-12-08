Mother and two children who were murdered in brutal killings laid to rest

The mother and two children who were brutally murdered last month and their bodies buried in a shallow grave were given a decent send off on Saturday in an emotional burial ceremony.

The three caskets bearing the remains of Joyce Syombua and her two children – Shanice Maua and Prince Michael – were buried in one grave besides each other at their home in Kyaithani village, Kitui county.

Emotions ran high as mourners eulogised the mother and her two children, while also calling for justice for the three victims.

The three bodies of the deceased were discovered on November 16 buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki.

Three weeks earlier, the three had been reported missing after leaving their home in Kayole, Nairobi to visit Major Peter Mugure at the Laikipia Army Airbase.

Major Mugure was Syombua’s estranged husband and the father of the two children.

Postmortem results have shown that Syombua died as a result of multiple blows to the head while her two children were strangled.