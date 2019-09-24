Mother and daughter found strangled inside city residence in macabre killings

A mother and her daughter were on Monday evening found strangled in their bedrooms at Golden Gate in Nairobi’s South B neigbourhood.

The two, who shared the house, had last been seen on Sunday afternoon after they were dropped home by an unknown person.

SHOCKING DISCOVERY

According to a report from Makadara Police Station, the macabre killings were discovered by the deceased’s sister when she went to visit them.

She was however shocked to find the two bodies in their respective bedrooms.

The body of the mother, who is 73, and a retiree from the Treasury, was found lying facing down with a sisal rope tied around her neck with blood oozing from her mouth.

Her 47-year-old daughter, a former employee of Co-operative Bank, was found in her bedroom’s floor with injury marks around her neck which, according to the police, pointed to possible strangulation.

SIGNS OF STRUGGLE

According to the report, the two were the only occupants of the said house but had two tenants living in the servant’s quarters who were not home when the police visited the scene of crime.

“A close assessment of the scene indicated that there were signs of struggle, further pointing to a possible murder,” the police said in their report.

The rear door was found closed but according to the night guard, the two were last seen on Sunday at 2pm when they dropped by a black Toyota Prado. The guard however says he did not take the car’s registration numbers.

Nothing was stolen from the deceased as their mobile phones were found in their respective bedrooms.

There was no murder weapon found at the scene. The bodies were taken to Chiromo Mortuary for an autopsy.