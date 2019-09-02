Most horrifying national census incidents

The national census exercise, which kicked off on Saturday August 24, 2019, finally wound up on Saturday August 31, 2019.

But the exercise was marred with a fair share of dramatic and bizzare happenings.

In some places, the census officials and enumerators faced various challenges while carrying out the exercise.

Some of the challenges included insecurity, hostility and non-compliance from the public.

Here are top most bizarre happenings which surrounded the exercise:

1. Rape – A census enumerator in Maseno, Kisumu County was gang raped by unknown attackers on the first night of the exercise. The woman was reportedly ambushed outside her gate after she had been dropped off by her supervisor following completion of the exercise. The victim, who was also robbed of her gadgets, was hospitalized after the traumatizing incident

2. Assault – A couple was arrested in Kisumu for allegedly attacking a chief and a village elder who had accompanied census officers at their house in Obunga slums. The man, identified as Richard Ochieng, allegedly bit the fingers of a village elder while his wife hit the area assistant chief with a piece of brick, injuring his thigh.

3. Census gadgets mortgaged – Even before the exercise began, an IT supervisor was arrested in Nyamira for mortgaging census laptop and a power bank to buy alcohol. The official is reported to have drunk alcohol and deposited the census gadgets as collateral after he found out he had no money on him.

4. Drunk and disorderly enumerator – Then there was the enumerator who showed up drunk and urinated at a resident’s house in Muranga County during the census. The drunk official is reported to have staggered into a resident’s rented house in Mukuyu. Then all of a sudden, in the full glare of the children in the house, he lowered his pants and started urinating in the table room. The enumerator had also not carried the census gadgets. He was later arrested by the police.