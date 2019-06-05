Monster mum sews up son’s mouth for flunking exams





Villagers in Mai Mahiu were left aghast after a mother sew up the mouth of her Class Five son over declining school performance.

The Madaraka Day incident left neighbours shell-shocked.

A local who spoke on condition of anonymity said the woman, a hairdresser, was pained by her son’s falling school grades.

To punish the pupil, the mother stitched her son’s mouth using a needle before fellow villagers intervened.

“I visited the pupil in school on Monday and established that he was actually assaulted by the mother,” said the local villager.

Naivasha sub-county assistant county commissioner Julius Nyaga said the case had been brought to his attention.

The administrator termed the incident as callous, saying police were hunting down the suspect.

“Police are tracking down the mother after the school’s administration reported the incident,” said Mr Nyaga.

He however warned parents against assaulting their young ones, adding that stern action will be taken against such offenders.

Mr Nyaga encouraged parents in similar situation to seek professional counselling instead of acting in rash.