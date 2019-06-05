Missing girl resurfaces after attack on KTN journalists by schoolmates

The girl who went missing from St Stephens Girls Secondary School in Machakos County has been found, days after KTN journalists searching her whereabouts were attacked by her schoolmates.

The girl re-united with her mother, Ms Mary Mukami, on Wednesday morning at their Kawangware home. She could not explain her whereabouts the last one month.

The minor disappeared after she was sent away home over school fee arrears.

In a live interview with KTN News at their home in Kawangware, she claimed to have bought water at Makutano junction on her way home and that is the last thing she remembers.

The girl said she later met a woman who paid for her transport from Nairobi’s city center to their home.

“I met a woman who I asked to take me home and she gave me Sh50 that I used to come home,” she said.

She said that when she arrived home, neighbors informed her mother that her daughter was home.

The student said that her mother was very happy to see her after a one-month search.

Two KTN journalists were attacked and injured by students at St Stephens Girls Secondary School while pursuing a story on the girl’s whereabouts.

The two journalists, Ms Carolyne Bii and cameraman Boniface Magana, together with their driver Immaculate Joseph were pelted with stones by the irate students who had been allegedly incited by their principal.

The students also torched the car the three used to the school. The incident led to the closure of the school.

Already, the school’s principal Mr John Kyalo has been charged with incitement to violence among other offences. He denied the charges and was released on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount.