Minor who has been working as a house girl rescued, her employer arrested

Sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday evening rescued a minor who has been working as a house girl in in Nairobi’s Jevanjee Garden estate, Ngara.

A Good Samaritan shared the minor’s details on social media and tagged DCI requesting them to come to her aid after it was alleged that she had been turned into a nanny by her aunt who has been identified as Ms Paula Kajuju Kainga.

“This girl is being mistreated by her aunt in Jevanjee Garden’s estate and we need to do something about it,” said a tweep by the name Asomah posted on Twitter.

This prompted detectives from the DCI to act and rescue the minor from her aunt who was subjecting her to heavy duties.

“The child has been rescued and is in a safe home. The suspect will be taken to court tomorrow. Thank you all for contacting us on this issue,” the DCI said.

The minor, according to police, hails from Meru county and detectives said that they had started the process of looking for her parents who are expected to record statements with them.