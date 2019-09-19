Millie Odhiambo recounts her prolonged ‘troublesome’ menses as a young woman

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo, has recounted the most terrible experience she had as a young girl growing into womanhood.

While appearing on the JKL Show on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Ms Odhiambo narrated how every month when she got her menses she had to be admitted in hospital where most caregivers believed that she had had an abortion due to the nature of her condition.

She also recounted how she used to have severe cramps and blood loss.

And even after moving from one hospital to another, seeking a solution to her condition, no health facility in the country could reach a conclusion as to what the problem was.

“Jeff I went from hospital to hospital in Kenya and all I was told is that there was a mass they couldn’t tell me what it was. And when I went to school in New York I was told that I had fibroids. Now I do not know whether technology at that point was not good enough,” she narrated.

“And guess what ! Every time I went to hospital I was told I have aborted,” Ms Odhiambo revealed.

The MP said that menstruation is not something that should not be viewed as a diseases and that girls should be proud of it, even when they find themselves in difficult situations.

CHILDLESS

“I do a lot of mentorship and when I talk to girls I tell them their periods are part of them and it came as a package from heaven. I tell the girls ‘be proud of it and if you should soil walk proudly and catwalk’. Because it is not dirty, it is normal,” she said.

The legislator also revealed that she is working on the Assisted Reproduction Technology Bill to help women who want to have children and are unable to.

“I have a bill called Assisted Reproduction Technology Bill and I’m at a good place to know because I do not have a child myself naturally,” she said.

The controversial MP also said she has no regrets for being childless.

“Fortunately for me, God made me in a very wonderful way. I feel complete without a child. I have never cried in my life on the fact that I do not have a child. But I have seen women cry that they do not have children. And for the sake of those women I have brought this bill to help them and it has surrogacy in it,” she said.