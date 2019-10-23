Masons charged with car theft after buying phone from suspected carjacker

Two masons who bought a mobile phone from a woman involved in theft of a motor vehicle were Tuesday charged with stealing the car after police failed to the suspected car thief.

The two accused persons are Edward Kamau Muchiri and Stephen Mwange Mutemi.

CARJACKED

The woman’s phone was traced and found with Mutemi who had bought it from Muchiri on October 11.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations could neither trace the woman nor recover the vehicle hence the decision to have Muchiri and Mwange bearing responsibility and explaining how they came into possession of the woman’s phone.

The two were accused of stealing the car – Isuzu DMax worth Sh 3 million – from Evelyn Mbithe Kisalu on January 3, jointly with others still at large.

On the material day, the car’s driver Gabriel Mutie was called by a client who claimed to be in need of transport services as she moved houses.

Mutie met the client who took him to a hotel within Ruai township for super before he helped her in relocation.

The next day, the driver later woke up at a room alone and naked.

THROW AWAY PRICE

Apparently, the woman had administered unknown stupefying drugs which made him unconscious before she took off with the car.

The victim later reported the matter to Ruai Police Station.

Muchiri said in court that he bought the phone from the woman at Sh 2,500 because he had sold his to offset some loans.

He claims the woman sold him the phone at a throw away price.

Both suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

They were freed on bond pending hearing of the case starting February 27, 2020.