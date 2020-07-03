Married church leader killed in love triangle with church member’s wife

A youth leader at a local church in Lumakanda, Likuyani sub-county in Kakamega was killed for allegedly engaging in a love relationship with a wife of a fellow church member.

Ann Alusa, the wife of the late Fred Khamasi, 32, said her husband left the house at Kona Mbaya village at around 9pm on Wednesday evening without saying where he was going to.

“He returned at around 11.45pm with serious injuries on his body with his clothes soaked in blood. He had deep cuts on his head, hands and legs claiming he had been attacked by unknown people,” said Ms Alusa.

She said she tried to administer first aid on him but his condition worsened and he fainted.

“I rushed out and called our neighbours who assisted me to take him to Lumakanda hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” she said.

It was later established that the youth leader was attacked by a man who allegedly found him in bed with his wife.

Mwamba sub-location assistant chief Edwin Nashirobe said the suspect, who is a polygamist, went to his first wife’s house at about 10pm after suspecting she was having an extramarital affair with the youth leader.

“The deceased who is a known youth leader in one of the local churches was allegedly found in a compromising position with the wife of the suspect who attacked him with crude weapons that resulted in his death,” said Mr Nashirobe.

“Mr Khamasi was discovered hiding in one of the corners of the house when the owner of the house stormed in in the middle of the night. The wife escaped when she learned that it was her husband,” said the administrator.

Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua confirmed the incident saying the suspect had gone into hiding after he attacked the intruder with an axe leaving him with severe injuries.

He asked residents to volunteer useful information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Police have launched investigations into the incident. The deceased’s body was taken to Chebaiywa mortuary in Uasin Gishu county.