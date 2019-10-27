Man’s strange burial in wee hours of the morning shocks villagers

Residents of Sachagwan village in Molo, Nakuru county has been left in shock by news of an 88-year-old man’s burial at 2am on Friday.

The villagers had arrived at the homestead of the deceased, Joseph Kiama, for the burial ceremony, only to learn that the man had already been burial in the wee hours of the morning.

According to the family of the deceased, the old man’s dying wish was to be buried at 2am and that his body should neither be taken to the morgue nor buried in a coffin.

Instead he asked to have his remains to be wrapped in a blanket and put on a mattress then lowered to his final resting place.

His resting place, according to his dying wish, was to be next to Molo River.

During the burial, Mzee Kiama stated one single person should shed a tear.

According to Kabiang’a location chief, Joel Chepkwony, the family informed him of their plans and insisted they had to follow it to avoid the old man’s ‘curses’