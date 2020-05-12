Deceased man in burnt car transferred Sh10k from wife’s bank without consent

Investigations into the death of Bank of Africa employee who was burnt beyond recognition inside his car in Buruburue estate have moved into banks after his wife claimed he transferred Sh 10,000 from her bank without her consent.

The late Terrance Korir’s wife Ruth Wanjiru told detectives that her husband transferred the cash via mobile banking on Thursday April 28, 2020 and visited his brother in Kinoo in Kiambu county a day before he died. He worked in the bank’s security department.

MONEY TRANSFER

Detective corporal Godwins Ogola of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Korir’s postmortem report indicated he was starving which prompted further investigations during which his wife disclosed that he had transferred her money without her consent.

The DCI now wants details of the couple’s bank and M-Pesa accounts.

“The wife to the deceased alleges that the deceased had transferred Sh 10,000 from her account through mobile banking against her wish and she later learnt that the deceased travelled to Kinoo to visit his brother,” Ogola stated.

Ogola was making an application at the Makadara Law Courts to be granted orders compelling Bank of Africa, Stanbic Bank and Safaricom Limited to furnish him with details of the couple’s accounts necessary in the investigations. Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru granted the orders.

Korir had an account with Bank of Africa while his wife has an account at Stanbic Bank.

BURNT INSIDE CAR

Operations managers of the two banks are required to furnish Ogola with Korir and his wife’s account opening documents and certified bank statements from December 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

The banks are required to also furnish the DCI with M-banking statements alongside the documents.

Safaricom is required to share Korir’s three mobile phone numbers M-Pesa accounts details and transactions duirng the same period.

Korir was found burnt beyond recognition inside his parked car under unclear circumstances, which the DCI is investigating.

Investigators said his sitting position on the driver’s seat showed he never made an attempt to rescue himself while flames engulfed and consumed his body.

His postmortem report showed he died inside the car because he inhaled a lot of soot which chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said was an indication he took too long before he died. Oduor said Korir’s intestines were empty, an indication he had not eaten for some time.