Man who quenched wild animals’ thirst at Tsavo park receives state award

A farmer who won hearts for delivering water to thirsty wild animals at the Tsavo national park has finally received the Head of State Commendation award from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Patrick Mwalua Kilonzo was among individuals honored by the Head of State Commendation award during Jamhuri Day celebrations last year.

A jubilant Mr Kilonzo took to social media to share the good news after being handed the award by Tourism Minister Najib Balala.

“This is a day will never forget. Minister Najib Balala the minister of Tourism and Wildlife, honoring me with Head of State Commendation award from the President of the Republic of Kenya for my efforts of helping animals during drought seasons in Tsavo Park,” he posted.

Mr Kilonzo has been battling kidney failure for the last seven years and requires Sh4 million for a kidney transplant.

He however said he has since found a sponsor for his treatment in India.

“Maithri Company is facilitating my travel and treatment to India very soon. Will all update you guys!! Meanwhile celebrate with me this award from the president!” said Mr Kilonzo.

Mr Kilonzo gained popularity back in 2017 after he story was highlighted by Nairobi News for his mission of buying and delivering water to the animals at Tsavo.