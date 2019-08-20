Man who murdered his father freed after 18 years behind bars – VIDEO

A murder convict who was found guilty of killing his father, has been set free after 18 years in prison.

Mzee Mboya Ndindi’s story was highlighted three months ago by Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan in her feature Prison Diaries.

Mboya was 37 years old when he threw a panga at his brother but instead missed and fatally wounded his father on the spot over family land dispute.

When his story was aired in March, remorseful Mboya regretted his actions and was granted his wish to meet two of his sisters for the first time since his imprisonment.

The reconciliation meeting was duly arranged for by the Citizen TV team.

During the emotional encounter, Mboya sought forgiveness from his sisters, who unconditionally pardoned him.

His conscience finally cleared and the heavy load of guilt lifted from his shoulders, Mboya then commenced the journey to appeal to have his sentence reduced or waivered altogether.

His prayers were finally answered this month when the court released from prison after serving 18 years behind bars at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

GRANTED FREEDOM

“I was the first one to enter the court chamber and I was told the years I served in prison were in enough. I was set free. I almost fainted because of how I felt. My legs were weak,” Mboya narrated.

Mboya said he had waited for long for his chance to walk back to freedom.

He added that he never lost hope in God to answer his prayers and grant him freedom.

Now a free man, Mboya is determined to make amends even with the many changes he now faces in his life after almost two decades in jail.

He however remains grateful for the chance to reunite with his family.