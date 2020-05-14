Man who claims to be impotent to serve 10 years in jail for defilement

A 37-year-old construction worker who defiled his friend’s 14-year-old daughter and offered the minor Sh 50 to buy her silence will serve a 10-year-jail term.

Simon Ngugi was convicted for defilement and handed the sentence by Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Eva Kanyiri despite the accused claiming the he is impotent and lacks the capacity to defile.

IMPOTENT

Ngugi, who is reported to have committed the offence on August 3, 2016, had testified that although he is married with three children, he has never slept with his wife because he was born impotent.

Ngugi reportedly visited the minor’s parents’ home in Mowlem, Nairobi for two days during the day and defiled her on the second day.

The court was told that Ngugi is familiar to the minor since he visits their home regularly to perform repair works.

On the day he committed the offence, Ngugi found the minor home alone and told her he had come to collect some pieces of wood.

He then asked the minor to accompany him to her room where he forced himself on her.

FRAMED

The minor only revealed the incident to her friends a month later. Her friends then informed her father.

The children told the minor’s father that they had seen Ngugi touching his daughter’s breasts severally during his visits in her parents’ absence.

During trial, Ngugi claimed that the minor’s mother was framing him after she declined to give him Sh 50, 000 which he was to receive as chama proceeds.

Ngugi testified that he was in Gatundu until August 7, 2019 where he had gone to mourn his mother.

But the magistrate said the charges against him had been proven.

“In the circumstances, I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the three ingredients of the offence of defilement beyond all reasonable doubts,” Kanyiri said.