Man who boiled to death at processing plant buried

Young, ambitious and industrious are some of the words that were used to describe the late Enock Bii, 26, during his burial Tuesday at his father’s farm in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

The father of one died after burning in hot water inside a milk boiler at the Sameer Agricultural Limited (Daima Dairy) in Salgaa, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway where he worked.

Speaker after speaker lauded Bii, describing him as a humble man who was at ease with everyone.

His father, Mr John Rono, said that the untimely death of his son had left a sad, indelible mark on the family and that it would be hard to replace him.

“Up to now, we have not been able to come to terms with the death of our son and accepting that our son won’t be with us for the rest of our lives would be hard task” Mr Rono said.

Mr Rono added that his son had left a very young family, adding that he also depended on him.

YOUNG WIFE AND SON

“We do not know who will provide for the young wife and a nine-month-old baby that he left behind since he was their sole breadwinner,” he added.

He appealed to Daima Dairy to help educate Bii’s child and also assist the family that he left behind.

“It is our only hope that the company will do something right by compensating for the loss since the deceased had always provided for his family,” added Mr Rono.

Mr Elisha Kirui, a cousin of Bii, said that the death has affected them emotionally.

“The death of my cousin has really affected not only us but the entire community that had hope in him,” he said.

Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tanui said that factories should be compelled to observe safety standards to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.