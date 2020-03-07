Man who accused of killing neighbour in padlock fight to be charged with murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has concluded investigations into an incident in which a man is believed to have killed his neighbour in Kiambiu slums in Nairobi after a dispute over a padlock.

Peter Kimani Wambura stabbed Gideon Mwikya with a kitchen knife on February 9, 2020 and the victim later succumbed to his injuries at the Access Hospital in the area.

ALMOST LYNCHED

Wabura will be charged with murder of Mwikya at the Milimani High Court on Monday (March 9, 2020).

“The deceased was murdered by the second respondent (Wambura) after a quarrel over a padlock on February 9,” detective constable Gideon Kiplangat of Shauri Moyo DCI offices stated in an affidavit.

The suspect was nearly lynched by members of the public after the incident.

He was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted until February 17, 2020 when he was discharged but detained for nonpayment of Sh 34,404 debts.

MURDER CHARGE

The DCI however obtained orders to have the accused released from hospital. The suspect was under the police guard at the facility.

On Friday, detective Gideon Kiplangat of Shauri Moyo DCI offices said the investigations are complete and Wambura will be charged with the murder of Mwikya.

The case will be mentioned on Wednesday next week before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga to confirm that Wambura will have been charged.

The Director of Public Prosecution has directed the DCI to make an application for denial of bail and bond against Wambura on grounds of being a flight risk because he lives in a slum area.