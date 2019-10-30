Man turns heat on in-laws after being charged with assaulting pregnant wife

A middle-aged man on Tuesday denied charges of strangling his pregnant wife during a domestic fight and accused in-laws of assaulting him inside his house.

Geoffrey Ondingi was charged in a Makadara law court with assaulting Violet Okindo on October 14 in Zimmerman, Kasarani in Nairobi.

He is also facing charges of creating disturbance after chasing and strangling Okindo and allegedly destroying a TV set, a refrigerator, a mattress and assorted utensils all valued at Sh99,200.

The incident is said to have occurred after Ondingi returned home after drinking spree and battered his wife.

STRANGLING HER

She raised alarm and neighbours intervened and rescued her from Ondingi who was found strangling her.

But in court, Ondingi claimed his brothers-in-law stormed his house and assaulted him after they learnt that he had a disputed with his wife – their sister.

The police officer investigating the case constable James Chege of Kasarani police station claimed his colleague was interfering with the case.

Chege said the officer is the suspect’s brother but he did not divulge details regarding the interference.

He also said Okindo had reported receiving threats from Ondingi through her phone. But Ondingi claimed he was reaching out for reconciliation.

Principal magistrate Merisa Opondo warned against contacting his wife and threatened to cancel his bail terms and remand him should he repeat.

Ondingi was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000. Hearing of the case starts on March 9, 2020.