Man survives ‘crucifixion’ ordeal over his political affiliation

Police in Kampala have launched a manhunt for two suspects who reportedly ‘crucified’ a 21-year-old on the basis of his political affiliations.

As per media reports in the country, Baker Kasumba was on Monday attacked by two yet to be identified people as he walked home from work.

The attackers then drove two six-inch nails on Kasumba’s hands for reportedly being a supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) political party.

He was reportedly saved by two women who witnessed the incident and raised an alarm which compelled the suspects to flee the scene which is about 30 metres away from a police post.

A statement by the police indicates Kasumba was nailed by unknown people for wearing a yellow beret, which is commonly worn by NRM party activists.

Kasumba claims the attackers joined his hands together, placed his yellow beret in between and then used a hammer to drive the nails through his hands.

Kasumba is currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.