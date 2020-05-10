Man surrenders to police after killing neighbour who slept with his wife

Police in Rongai, Nakuru County have opened investigations after a man turned himself in after hacking his neighbour to death for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

Police said that the suspect identified as Julius Kiplagat, 31, confessed to killing his neighbour identified as Kipkemboi Tomno after discovering that he was having an affair with his spouse.

“He said he had conducted thorough investigations into his wife’s alleged relationship with the deceased, and that he had ascertained beyond any form of doubt that the neighbour was in a sexual relationship with his spouse,” a police statement read in part.

The suspect is said to have gone to Kipkemboi’s home on Saturday, and fatally attacked him using a machete.

“He, thereafter, walked to Menengai West Police Station and confessed to murdering his love rival,” the statement added.

The body of the victim was moved Nakuru county mortuary even as the police continue with investigations.

The age and marital status of the deceased were not immediately established.