Man ‘sodomised’, penis chopped off by friends after drinking spree

A 51-year old man is fighting for his life at the Murang’a Level Five Hospital after his penis was chopped off by his two male colleagues who had spent the night together with him in one of their homes.

The man, according to locals, had joined his two friends at a local pub in Kamahuha shopping center at around 8pm where they started drinking alcohol until 2am when one of the friends requested that they spend the night in one of their homes.

After spending the whole night in his friend’s house, the victim woke up to a rude shock when he found out that his penis had been completely yanked off and the testicles severely damaged.

His attackers had woken up early and fled. After making a distress call, locals took him to Saba Saba police station where they recorded the statement before he was rushed to Murang’a Level Five Hospital for treatment.

According to one of the residents who rushed to the scene, the victim was bleeding profusely and had his pair of trousers torn from the back suspecting that he could have been sodomised before his privates parts were chopped off.

BLEEDING PROFUSELY

“He was in a total mess, he was bleeding profusely and had his pair of trousers torn from the back. We called the area MCA who came with a car and rushed him to the police before he was taken to Murang’a Level Five hospital for treatment. We suspect that the attackers could have sodomised him but we are waiting for the doctor’s opinion,” Mr Nixon Warui said.

Mr Warui added that the man could have been given intoxicated alcohol which led to memory loss as he did not feel when the men were chopping off his organs.

Area MCA James Karanja who used his car to rush the victim to the hospital decried the increased abuse of drugs.

“Such a bizarre act can’t be conducted by sober minded people, they must have been taking drugs and this is becoming a problem in our society. Relevant agencies should step up the war against drugs to avert such incidences,” he said.

While locals have intensified the search for the missing organs, the police are looking for the two prime suspects who have since gone underground.

Murang’a South OCPD Dorothy Gaitenga said one suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident even as the investigations continue as to what could have transpired.

“One suspect is in our our custody and is helping us join the dots and establish what led to the incident. Investigations are underway and we shall prefer charges against him once we are through,” she told the Nairobi News on phone.