Man on the run after allegedly stabbing his brother to death

Police in Kirinyaga County have launched a manhunt for a 39-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death for insulting him.

Anthony Muriithi, the suspect is said to have stabbed his brother Mathew Njuki, 42, at their home in Mwiboni village, Gichugu Constituency.

According to their 80-year-old father, Martin Njine, his elder son Njuki came home drunk at around 2am on Sunday morning and confronted his brother Muriithi.

Njuki is reported to have insulted his brother stating that he is unable to sire children.

His elder brother’s remarks angered him and, according to police reports, Muriithi grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother to death.

Muriithi fled immediately after the incident while the body of the deceased was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home.

Confirming the incident, Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo said a search for Muriithi was underway.