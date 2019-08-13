Man lynched by fellow villagers for allegedly stealing three chickens

A man was on Monday lynched in Sango village, Bungoma County for allegedly stealing three chickens.

The 32-year-old Martin Lubale is alleged to have gone to his neighbour’s house early Monday morning demanding to be paid a debt he was owed.

It is alleged that Lubale was instead given three chickens to settle the debt but just before he left, the neighbour raised an alarm claiming that he had stolen his chicken.

Villagers responded to the alarm and descended on the man, beating him to death.

About a fortnight ago, a man was caught on tape as he hacked a suspected chicken thief with a panga as a crowd watched.

MURDER CHARGES

The victim succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

The incident, which happened at Shinyalu in Kakamega, caught the eyes of the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who tacked and arrested the man and three others.

The four have since been charged with murder.

The police have urged the public not to take law into their own hands when search incidence happen.