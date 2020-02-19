Man lynched after attempting to rape his mother

A 31-year-old man was on Monday killed by irate residents of Matithi village in Murang’a after he attacked and attempted to rape his mother.

Members of the public descended on Kennedy Njuguna Mwangi, beat him and later lynched him after his mother Margaret Njoki raised an alarm.

The deceased ambushed his mother in her farm where she had gone to harvest maize, slashing her hand with a machete after his attempt to rape her failed.

Njoki screamed for help prompting residents to run to her rescue where they managed to catch with the deceased before he escaped.

Locals termed the deceased as a dangerous person who has on several occasions threatened to kill his mother, adding that she has been living in a rented house in the nearby shopping centre to avoid the rogue son.

THEFT

The woman narrated the agony she has gone through occasioned by her son who has been stealing her farm produce.

Residents claimed that the deceased, who had on several occasions assaulted his mother, was arrested more than three times, and once arraigned in court the mother could intervene to have his son released.

Confirming the incident, area assistant chief Bernard Kagoto said the deceased has been arrested on several occasions in connection with stealing and threats to kill, but his mother always presented herself in court to request for release of her son on grounds that she had forgiven him.

“I condemn the lynching of the young man since residents could have arrested him,” stated the administrator.

He cautioned youth from the area against drug abuse, saying the effects of drugs are forcing consumers to engage in crude behaviour.

The body was taken to Murang’a County referral hospital.