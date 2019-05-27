Man kills his ‘Jezebel’ wife, writes bizarre letter to children before hanging self

Albert Mwangi with his wife Milcah Mwangi during their happier days. PHOTO | COURTESY

Albert Mwangi with his wife Milcah Mwangi during their happier days. PHOTO | COURTESY





A Kiambu family is still in shock after their father killed their mother and later committed suicide, leaving behind a shocking letter to his children that revealed details of his troubled marriage.

The 50-year-old man committed the heinous act last week at his home in Kiamumbi Estate along Kamiti Road.

In a suicide note dated May 21 and addressed to his four children and pastors, Albert Mwangi described his wife Milcah Mwangi as “Jezebel”, claiming she had been threatening, tormenting and insulting him, and even worse, that she hated him.

“We leave you in the hands of God. We have gone to be with the Lord.

“Since we marry (sic) we have been fighting. I didn’t know that I married a counterfit (sic) wife.

“I married a Jezebel and her intention was just to steal everything from me. She has been threatening me, insulting me, she hated me,” the note read.

Mwangi is believed to have struck his wife to death with a blunt object before ingesting a poisonous substance and hanging himself.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE

The couple is reported to have had a prolonged domestic dispute.

In the note, Mwangi painted an image of a rocky marriage with his wife, a businesswoman who was in her late 40s.

“The end of the fight is over,” he stated.

He further claimed that his wife was also colluding with her brother to allegedly “destroy his life.”

“Both Milcah and her brother planned to steal everything from me, destroy my life and then kill me,” he claimed.

The bodies of the couple were moved to the Kenyatta University Hospital morgue.

They will be buried next week in Kangema, Murang’a County.