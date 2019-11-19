Man jailed for one year after pleading guilty to unnatural sexual act with sheep

A 23-year-old man from Mukungugu village in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County was on Monday was sentenced to one-year imprisonment after pleading guilty to having sexual intercourse with a neighbour’s sheep.

Mr Nicholas Karani Mbuba stunned a Chuka court with a confession of his unnatural sexual act.

CONFESSION

While appearing before Senior Magistrate Mwanamkuu Sudi Mbuba admitted to the court that he was caught by villagers in the act on Sunday, but that he sought forgiveness.

The court heard how Mr Mutegi Mugo, the owner of the sheep, found the animal missing from the other flock and upon searching, he found the accused sweating on it in a nearby tea farm.

The court also heard that a piece of a used condom was recovered at the scene after the accused fled leaving the innocent sheep tied on a tea plant.

REPEAT OFFENDER

The court was further told how upon interrogation by the villagers, the accused confessed that it was not the first time he had had carnal knowledge of animals including goats, cow and even chicken belonging to his neighbours.

Mr Joseph Mutembei, a villager told the media outside the court that when the accused was cornered, he said that he started having sexual intercourse with domestic animals five years ago and that he has no desire for women.

“This was not the first time for the accused to be found doing terrible act with animals,” said Mr Mutembei.

Meanwhile, villagers have condemned the act and blamed it to drug abuse and urged young people to refrain from bhang which they said is commonly smoked in the region.