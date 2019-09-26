Man jailed for life after admitting to defiling younger sister, 6

A Molo court was in disbelief as a middle-aged man appeared less bothered after being handed a life sentence for defiling his six-year-old sister.

The court was further shocked when the accused admitted to defiling his younger sister on several occasions.

The man was charged of defiling the minor on diverse dates in September of this year at Bararget village in Kuresoi sub-county. He also faced an alternative charge of having an indecent act with a child on the same dates.

Before Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soita, the accused continually admitted to the charges even after being warned by the magistrate that his charge carries a life sentence.

NOT PLAYING WELL

The court heard that on September 21 this year, one of their neighbours noticed that the six-year-old girl was not playing well with other children and decided to inquire later on from her.

The minor repeatedly said that her elder brother has been defiling her at their father’s house when everyone was away and further threatened her not to disclose the act to anyone.

The concerned neighbour reported the matter to a nyumba kumi official who later informed the police leading to his arrest.

He was booked at Keringet police station as the minor was taken to a health facility for medical examination.

In his mitigation, the man, whose identity we have concealed to hide that of the girl, told the court that he was drunk when conducting the heinous act to his sister and thus was not aware of his actions.

Soita, however, told the man that he has 14 days to appeal his sentence.