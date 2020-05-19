Man jailed for eight years after admitting he raped mentally challenged woman

A Chuka court in Tharaka-Nithi County has jailed a man for eight years after confessed raping a mentally challenged woman.

The court heard that on May 3, 2020 at Kanyange village in Igambang’ombe Sub County, Mr John Mwenda Mutegi offered the woman Sh50 for the sexual act and when she declined the deal, he went on and raped her.

FLED THE SCENE

The court was also told that the woman was rescued by villagers who heard her screaming for help and that when Mutegi saw the people coming he disappeared into a bush.

The villagers took the victim to Chuka County Referral Hospital and after examination it was confirmed that she had been raped.

Mutegi was arrested by police on May 8, 2020.

On count two, Mr Mutegi was charged with indecent act against the woman.

PLEADED GUILTY

On Monday, while appearing before Resident Magistrate Ms Njoki Kahara, Mr Mutegi pleaded guilty of the offences and begged for forgiveness, promising not to repeat the crime.

The prosecutor, Mr Japhet Kiptum, who had lined up five witnesses, told the court that Mr Mutegi was a first time offender.

“The court finds you guilty of the rape charge and jails you for eight years. You have 14 days to appeal if you are not contented with the judgement,” said Ms Kahara.