Man jailed for 15 years for defiling six-year-old girl in church toilet

A man was on Tuesday jailed for 15 years for defiling a six-year-old girl in a church toilet in Mathare, Nairobi.

Gabriel Muthiagani, 21, a carpenter by profession, will remain in jail for 11 years after Senior Principal Magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts, Angelo Kithinji, backdated his sentence to 2014 when the convict was incarcerated after failing to raise bond.

DEFILED

Muthiagani was charged with the crime on August 19, 2014 and has been in remand since then.

He was 16 years old when he committed the offence while the minor was six and lived in the same neigbourhood, although he was a stranger to the minor.

Muthiagani picked the girl at a playground near their home and promising to buy her sweets but took her to a toilet in a church compound where he undressed and defiled her.

The minor was seen crying after returning home and identified Muthiagani is her violator when she saw her.

TESTIMONIES

Eight people testified in the case, including a nurse and a doctor at a clinic where she was treated after the incident.

The victim was interviewed by probation officers preparing victim impact report but she declined to talk about the ordeal, saying she would rather not see Muthiagani again.

The victim preferred Muthiagani to be jailed for life because of what he did to her. She has never undergone counseling because she doesn’t want to revisit the incident.

Muthiagani, an orphan, had studied carpentry and joinery at Mary Immaculate Children Centre attaining grade 1 and worked as a dancer to raise money to proceed to the next grade when he committed the offence.