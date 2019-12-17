Man in court over unpaid Sh6k bill for beer and food he ordered for friends

A middle-aged man who spoiled his friends at a pub and failed to pay a bill of Sh6,000 was on Tuesday charged with obtaining goods by false pretences.

Kennedy Otieno Okonji is accused of obtaining the goods worth Sh6,020 with intend to defraud Juliet Akinyi who served him and his friends at VIP Lounge, falsely pretending he was in a position to pay later.

Okonji had taken his friends at the bar in Mathare on Sunday but was unable to pay the bills for food and beer.

He denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

The suspect was freed on a cash bail of Sh 20,000. His case will be mentioned on December 27, 2019.