Man in court for sodomising his 3-year-old son

A man was on Friday charged in a Kapenguria mobile court in Kacheliba town with sodomising his three-year-old son.

Appearing before Kapenguria Principal Magistrate Samwel Mutai the suspect was charged that on May 16, 2019 at around 3am in Riwo location of West Pokot County, he allegedly sodomized his three year old son, burnt his thigh with a cigarette and cut his private parts.

The complainant’s grandmother, who testified before the court, said neighbours called to inform her of the incident as the accused had differed with his wife who had left to live alone at Makutano Township.

LYING NAKED

“We rushed to the house of the accused and found the child lying naked with the body swollen with burns on the thigh and cuts on his private parts,” she told the court.

She added that her grandson was rushed to Kacheliba Police Station where he was referred to Kacheliba Sub County Hospital to fill a P3 form and was admitted for two weeks.

According to Solomon Tukei, a clinical officer at Kacheliba Sub County hospital who filled the P3 form, the child was bruised and clothes were burnt and were also stained with blood.

“X-ray results showed a fracture on the right clavicle, a swollen neck and a cut on his private parts. The anal muscle was also damaged and blood was mixed with stool which suggested evidence of sodomy,” said the clinical officer.

The accused is still on custody at Kapenguria police station waiting for ruling on August 31.