Man in court for assaulting his wife and knocking off her teeth

A matatu driver, who allegedly knocked his wife’s three teeth in domestic raw, was Monday charged before the Makadara Law Court with causing grievous bodily harm.

Jeremiah Mutua Masalai was accused of seriously injuring his wife Damaris Wanza at their house in Embakasi, Nairobi on October 7.

Masalai allegedly walked into their house at about 7pm, snatched their child from Wanza, before assaulting her.

In the process, he wrestled her to the ground and knocked off her three teeth before fleeing.

Wanza later sought treatment and reported the matter to the police.

Masalai denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde.

He was released on a bond of Sh 10,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 30,000.

He was also given the option of committing a personal bond of Sh 50,000 to secure freedom.

The hearing of the case starts on March 6, 2020.