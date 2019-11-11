Man hangs himself inside church compound

A 26-year-old man was found hanging from a tree inside the compound of Nyangati St John Catholic Church in Kutus, Kirinyaga County.

Dennis Bundi’s body was found by a fellow worship who alerted other worshippers at the Church on Sunday.

The church chairman, Mr Michael Gichinga, said they could not immediately establish why the man committed suicide.

The church service continued after the body of the deceased was taken away by police officers from Wang’uru Police Station.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

In June 2019, an 18-year-old boy was found hanging at the altar of PCEA Muthaiti church by worshippers who were attending the church service.

Dennis Ngugi committed suicide following a disagreement with a classmate.