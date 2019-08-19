Man hacks wife to death then hangs himself

A man hacked his wife to death and then hanged himself at their home in Makunga village, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday morning.

Mr Kennedy Barasa, a neighbour, said he heard screams from Stephen Kagumo and his wife Caren Chebet’s house around 3am, prompting him and others to rush to the scene.

However, the door was locked from inside.

“We broke the door and found the woman on the bed in a pool of blood. Her husband’s body was hanging from the roof in another room,” he said.

The neighbours immediately called the police.

Area chief Selina Upande said he had never received reports of Kagumo and Chebet fighting.

Upande told the Nation that Kagumo arrived at home around 9pm after watching a football match.

THREAT TO KILL

Chebet’s sister, who lives in the same house together with the couple’s 18-year-old child, said she was woken up by commotion in the couple’s bedroom.

“When she went to the next room, she found her brother-in-law holding a panga quarrelling his wife. She says she fled the house when Kagumo threatened to kill her too,” the administrator told reporters.

The house is two-roomed and part of it had been converted into a shop.

The bodies were taken to Kitale Referral Hospital mortuary.