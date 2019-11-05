Man gets 20 years for defiling 7-year-old girl

A Chuka court has sentenced a man for 20 years for defiling a 7-year-old primary school girl from Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County three years ago.

Martin Kirimi was found guilty of committing the heinous crime on September 24, 2016 in Iriga market and went into hiding. He was arrested a year later.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate, Mwanamkuu Sudi, the accused denied the charges of defilement and an alternative of indecent act.

The minor told the court that she had gone to visit her friend at a neighbouring home when Kirimi kidnapped her as she was getting out of a latrine, forced her into a house and defiled her.

She said the accused covered her mouth to ensure that she could not scream for help and after the long ordeal he warned her against telling anybody.

THE MINOR

“He warned me against telling my parents or any other person,” said the minor.

The prosecution lined up five witnesses among them the girl’s mother and a neighbour who told the court that they visited the scene and found blood stains on the bedding.

A medical report also indicated that there were blood stains on the minor’s underwear, and bruises on her private parts, on the neck and face.

It also noted that the hymen had been freshly broken.

In his mitigation, Kirimi pleaded for a noncustodial sentence arguing that he is a father and the only bread winner of his family.

But in her judgement, the magistrate observed that the accused was a first time offender and sent him for 20 years behind the bars.

He has fourteen days to appeal if not contented with the judgement.