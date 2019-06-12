Man found dead in hotel room after bonking escapade turns tragic





It was meant to be a night of passion and merrymaking but ended with a dead man and a woman on the run.

Seventy seven year-old Robert Nganga Kiboro was found dead at Olepolos Country Club in Kajiado County on Sunday after spending a night with an unknown woman.

The man was accompanied by the woman when he checked in at the hotel on Saturday evening.

He ordered for alcoholic drinks to be delivered to his room before the two retired to bed.

“The drinks were taken to the room as he had requested and that was the last we saw him alive,” said a source at the hotel who sort anonymity.

In the morning, an employee went to check why the client had not woken up only to find him lying dead on the bed. The woman was nowhere to be seen.

Police officers who visited the scene found five cans of alcohol, two of them empty, and five beer bottles – one of them half empty.

They also recovered a used condom.

The body of the deceased had no physical injuries. Police are looking for the woman.

The man’s body has been transferred to City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.